Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan – meet the new Daddy brigade

It’s Father’s Day today and before you read this piece, I suggest you go to your pop, give him a nice tight hug and say the three words! Being a father is such a responsibility. And a lot of celebs in Bollywood, South and TV industries have put on the ‘Daddy cool’ cap and joined the brigade. We decided that we should acknowledge the new fathers of the industry, who are doing quite a fab job of being doting daddies to their kids. There’s Shahid, who cannot get enough of his sweet little daughter, Misha. Then we have the single parent, Tusshar Kapoor, who recently celebrated his son’s first birthday. We also have Karan Johar, who made a shocking announcement (just like Tusshar) on turning a father, of twin babies Yash and Roohi! Most of these news stories just gave us a reality check that the hot men of the industries, are actually daddies now. Therefore today, since it is their day (and of every father out there), we’ve compiled a list of fathers who have recently joined the daddy brigade. Scroll below and check it out…

Shahid Kapoor

Sasha became a father to baby girl Misha on August 26, last year. We all already know what an overprotective and doting father the actor is. For the longest time, he kept the identity of his kiddo under wraps before finally giving everyone a peek of little Misha.

Karan Johar

While Karan hasn’t shared a pic of his twins, we’re certain that they look like dolls! Heck, they already have siblings in the form of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and more proteges of the filmmaker. Ever since he has become a father, KJo has altered quite a lot of his priorities like being there at home more often, sharing parenthood posts and much more. It’s cute!

Tusshar Kapoor

The Golmaal actor, through IVF surrogacy, became a proud dad to Lakshhya. With the kind of support he has been showered with by his family, it is a sight to behold!

Dulquer Salmaan

South heartthrob Dulquer’s beautiful wife gave birth to a baby girl on May 5. We literally jumped up in joy when we came across this news. Imagine how pretty Dulquer and his wife Amal’s baby would be! Considering how cute he is with his wife, we’re certain that his daughter would take the special spot in his life.

Allu Arjun

The Tollywood star and wife Sneha Reddy became proud parents to baby girl, Allu Arha, last year. And might we say, their daughter is adorable! And just like that, the actor himself can’t get enough of pampering her. Not surprising since fathers often share an awesome rapport with their daughters!

Karanvir Bohra

Finally, we have the hunk Karanvir, who, after ten years of marriage, became a father to twin girls. Ever since he has revealed their pics, there hasn’t been a day when he didn’t share some sweet incident with his girls, along with a pic. His Instagram is full of his pics with his daughters! It’ll make you go aww for sure!

Anyway, Happy Father’s Day to all dads! Stay tuned to this space for hot scoops and latest updates..