Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh’s classy act lands them in the best dressed category this week

This week has been our favourite one as so many A-listers were dressed to impress. The theme this week seems to be favouring the monochrome and red colour. While Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut rocked the black and white attire, Mahira Khan and Ranveer grabbed attention in red. We totally love how versatile the black-and-white look can be. As the year comes to an end the B-town actors are putting their best foot forward, leaving the fashion police stunned. Check out the best dressed celebs below:

Shahid Kapoor

The actor was seen shooting for Vogue BFFs with wifey Mira Rajput. After Koffee with Karan, this will be the second time that the couple will share screen together on a chat show and Shahid was dressed in his best attire for the occasion. Asia’s Sexiest Man this year was seen wearing an attire by Dinkar Aneja. The simple black look with white polka dots has won us over. What about you?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress has been giving us fitness motivation with her gym pictures and her recent outing will make you want to hit the gym. Kareena was seen donning white separates flaunting her midriff and turned up the heat. Bebo opted for this attire as she headed for an early Christmas bash at Seema Khan’s residence. This simply elegant look by Ikai is something you will want in your wardrobe asap.

Ranveer Singh

The actor is currently prepping for his upcoming film, Gully Boy. Ranveer is seen visiting recording studios for rehearsals quite often. Every time we spot the actor heading out of the studio he leaves us stunned with his dapper avatar. This time was no different. Ranveer was seen in red joggers which he paired with a blue t-shirt and navy blue jacket. The actor even had his accessory game on point as he paired the look with matching socks, white shoes, matching red sunglasses and a hat.

Kangana Ranaut

The actress has been busy with the shooting of Manikarnika. The actress is back to the ‘bay and made her first official appearance recently. While she stunned us in a pastel pink sari there, this time she looked ravishing in the monochrome look. This attire is by Bibhu Mohapatra, which she paired with black pointed heels by Tom Ford. The bodycon dress with a white singlet on top along with a black skirt has a sheer trail which will instantly grab your attention. Also Read: Fashion Pick of the Day: Kangana Ranaut’s sultry attire will make you go HOT DAMN!

Mahira Khan

The Pakistani beauty was seen attending the Masala Awards in Dubai and her red carpet look has left us floored. Mahira was seen hanging out with Sridevi and Manish Malhotra at the award show and grabbed attention with her ballroom gown. This attire by Rami Al Ali Official is simply elegant and gets a thumbs up from the fashion police.