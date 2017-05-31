Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover sweat it out – view pics

Couples who workout together, stay together. That should be the motto for couples today. Following the rule are B-Town’s ‘IT’ couples, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover! The couples were spotted at different times after a workout session.

Shahid and Mira were spotted in the morning as they made an exit from the gym. Shahid has sculpted his body with sheer hard work and dedication. And in case you did not know, he is a vegetarian. Now, that he has a gym buddy in his wife Mira, we can assume he enjoys his workout sessions even more. We can see that his bod is getting hotter as time passes. Get ready to see more of his biceps popping out in his upcoming film, Padmavati. His well-groomed beard is adding more to his hotness!

On the other side we have, Bipasha and Karan going for a yoga session. Not just yoga, the lovebirds also spend ample amount of time together in the gym, and certainly make great workout buddies. Their hot bods are the proof. In the latest pictures you can see them carrying their yoga mats. Also, can we take a minute to talk about how handsome Karan is looking with his latest haircut.

Don’t forget to notice that the couples are almost twinning. The design of Bipasha and Mira’s jogger pants is extremely similar to each other. And Shahid and Karan also were wearing the same kind of shorts!

Hotness and style, both on point for the couples!