Shahid Kapoor – Mira Rajput are like two teenagers in love and this picture says it all

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are so cute! Looks like the two just posed together for a photoshoot and Mira posted the best one with Shahid on her Instagram. The two are snuggling in each other’s arms and holding a pillow that says, “Never grow up”. Well, that’s pretty much how two people in love are supposed to be, kids who never get bored of being childish with each other. Shahid and Mira are one of our favourite couple in B-Town. The only thing missing from the recent picture that Mira posted is little Misha. A laughing Misha would have made this picture complete.

It would have made such a perfect family picture. These two health freaks even made Valentine’s Day special and quirky for each other. Shahid gifted her a picture of heart-shaped pizza. Mira posted it on her Insta stories with #HeKnowsMeBest. Considering how much these two work to maintain their hot bodies, the pizza picture was the perfect gift. We’ve seen them workout together, pose together at the red carpet and now we see them spending some quality time with each other. They look so good with each other. The actor will turn 37 in a couple of days and plans to spend it with Mira and Misha at a satsang in Amritsar. (ALSO READ: Revealed! Here’s how Shahid Kapoor plans to celebrate his 37th birthday)

Check out Mira and Shahid’s picture right here.

🙃 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Feb 17, 2018 at 4:24am PST

Check out some more candid pictures of the two.

Oh, you make me smile A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Feb 1, 2018 at 2:03am PST

❤️ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:48am PST

In vogue. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:21am PST

My ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 19, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

