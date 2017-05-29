Shahid Kapoor plays the perfect husband and dad; fetches Mira and Misha from the airport – View HQ Pics

Shahid Kapoor, the perfect husband and the doting dad he is, personally went and received wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha Kapoor from Mumbai’s Domestic airport, today. The mother-daughter duo had been away from the city for some time now and it seems Shahid just couldn’t contain his excitement to meet them. The actor stepped out in a white vest and denim half-pants while Mira was wearing a blue top and black pants. Misha looked cute as always in a pink and white striped top and blue pants. The child looked a bit baffled by the paparazzi, though.

It’s not a very rare sight to see Mira or Shahid carrying Misha in their arms. Very much like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, the Kapoors too like to carry their child themselves. Talking about the love and attention star kids get from the media these days, Mira said in an earlier interview, “As far as media attention is concerned, I know it’s going to happen. I can’t keep Misha behind closed doors all the time. I want her to have a normal childhood. I want her to know that she has the privileges that she has because of her father. She has to respect that. I just hope that she doesn’t get swept away by the tide.Obviously, I want to share what Misha does with my family and friends. Shahid also wants to do so with his friends and family. She is our pride, but there is always a line. I want to protect her as much as I can.”

Here are all the pictures –

New clicked #mirarajput with her baby doll #misha #shahidkapoor A post shared by Atyra Bachchan (@atyra_fernandez_aisholics) on May 29, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Speaking about the bond Shahid shares with Misha, Mira said, “Shahid’s relationship with Misha started right from the moment when he got to know that I was pregnant. Fatherhood comes naturally to him. He is fully involved and he changed her diaper even before I did. Shahid wants to be connected to her always and I think that’s great. Misha is going to have him wrapped around her little finger.”