Shahid Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Arjun Rampal amp up the style quotient at the airport – view HQ pics!

The lady passengers at the Mumbai airport last evening must have had a gala time. We told you how Ranveer Singh made a rather striking appearance in an all-black ensemble that had too many strong elements. Anyways, coming to more routine fashion, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Rana Daggubati kept it casual at the airport. We guess that Rana was returning back to home sweet home after attending Karan Johar's birthday bash while Shahid was flying out solo. Besides them, Abhay Deol and Anil Kapoor were also seen.

Coming to Shahid, like Ranveer, he too opted for a all black look with a bit of white. Both these guys have mastered their beard game and how. Shahid wore slim fit trousers with Oxfords and nerdy glares. A sling bag completed his ensemble. The casual look had a hint of sombre courtesy those glasses. Shahid did not look at the paparazzi and walked ahead. Rana was seen in classic blue and white combo. Check out these pics…

The airport was indeed the runway last night. Arjun Rampal stayed true to the weather opting for a white shirt with beige trousers. He teamed it with sneakers and golden-rimmed sunglasses.