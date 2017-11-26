Shahid Kapoor spends some quality time with Misha, while Mira captures the moment for posterity

Shahid Kapoor might be waiting for the release of his film, Padmavati, with a bated breath but his wife, Mira, is in an absolute state of bliss to have him around. And why shouldn’t she be? After all, it is not everyday that Shahid gets time to spend some quality moments with Mira and Misha. (Also read: While Shahid Kapoor plays a King in Padmavati, Misha Kapoor reminds us of Disney Princess Moana as she dashes through the airport – View HQ Pics)

So, on a Sunday, when Mira shared this cute picture of Shahid and Misha, we felt her when she captioned it as ‘Happiness.’ That says it all! The picture has Misha smiling for the camera, in all her innocence, even as doting daddy, Shahid, looks on at her lovingly. From the picture, it is easy to see why Mira thought of it as happiness. What’s happier than a complete family? Check out the picture right here and tell us if you don’t agree with us…

Happiness #thankyougod A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:59am PST

By the way, did you notice that Misha has sprouted six little teeth. How cute does she look with those little pearlies? But her expression is the highlight of this picture. She cuts such a happy picture in a heart motif-printed red shirt and with her hair tied back. We would have terribly missed Mira from this picture, if we didn’t know that she was the one behind the lens clicking the picture for us, and letting us in on a private and seemingly precious moment from their life. We thank you so much, Mira, for this.

Every time Shahid Kapoor makes an appearance with his wife Mira, and daughter Misha, their fans’ hearts skip a beat. The handsome actor and his doting wife often get papped during their luncheons and airport appearances, leaving fans craving for more. After appearing together for the first time on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan, people hoped to see Sasha and Mira often on the big screen and at media events. The lovely couple did surprise fans by their appearances at a few award shows and social dos. What’s more they even shot for a magazine cover together. No wonder why they are one of our most favourite Bollywood couples.