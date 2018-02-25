Shahid Kapoor thanks everyone for the birthday wishes but dedicates the day to Sridevi – read tweet

Sridevi’s sudden death shook the entire nation. All this while February 25 was Shahid Kapoor‘s birthday for us but from today onwards, it will also mark the the untimely demise of the actress. We were wondering all this while how the birthday boy was feeling and now we have the answer. Shahid put up a really heartfelt post on Twitter. He writes, “Want to sincerely thank you all for your wishes. But today is the day to remember Srideviji. To remember her for her brilliance and the magic she brought into our lives. All our love and wishes must be for her today. May she rest in peace.” The actor understands what Bollywood has lost today. There will never be another Sridevi. This day we can only mourn this extreme loss. (Also read: Umang 2018: Sridevi dancing with Ranveer Singh and Maniesh Paul will make you miss her even more)

Sridevi passed away today morning leaving everyone in shock. A massive heart attack took her life. It took everyone a lot of time to let the news sink in. It isn’t easy to accept the fact that she is no more. We were only waiting for her to return to big screen after Mom and then she suddenly left us bereaved. No wonder Shahid decided to dedicate this day to her. Check out his post right here…

Sridevi’s mortal remains will brought to India tomorrow and funeral will be conducted at 11 am.