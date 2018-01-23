Shahid Kapoor treats his fans with a visually appealing promo of Padmaavat – watch video

Padmaavat is all set to hit the theatres on January 25. And the excitement is increasing with every promo that the makers have been dropping upon us. Just few days back, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave us a sneak peek into the film, and today, Shahid Kapoor decided to tease his fans by putting up another small glimpse from the film on his Instagram account. In the promo, we see a bit of the war sequence and Shahid’s powerful monologue about the sacrifice and courage of Rajputs. If the promo is so visually appealing, you can imagine how the film is going to be. Check out the promo shared by Shahid right here:

With only two days to go for the film to release, the controversies around the film are not coming to an end. But Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput is supporting him fully as she took to her Instagram account earlier in the day and shared a screenshot of the movie with the caption, “Spirit makes the king, not just the crown #maharawalratansingh #padmaavat”. Check out Mira’s post right here: ALSO READ: Rs 200 crore! That’s the amount of money riding on Ranveer-Deepika-Shahid’s Padmaavat

Starring Deepika as Rani Padmavati, Shahid as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji, Padmaavat is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will also be released in Tamil and Telugu, in addition to Hindi. Based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat, the movie faced resistance from its early stages due to a misinformation campaign and rumour-mongering. Despite these challenges, the film has somehow managed to overcome all the hurdles and is set to release on January 25. How excited are you to watch Padmaavat? Let us know in the comments below.