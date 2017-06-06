Shahid Kapoor turns personal trainer for wife Mira Rajput – read EXCLUSIVE details

Have you spotted Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput chilling at the gym a lot off late? In between his shoot and airport outings Shahid is being a doting dad and a loving hubby, but that’s not all. We have learned that the actor is in fact taking special care of wifey Mira. The actor has turned a trainer for his missus. A source close to the couple revealed that Shahid is in fact the driving force behind Mira’s recent outings to the gym. “Shahid is a fitness freak and he inspires Mira to workout. Mira had gained a little extra weight after she delivered baby Misha. And while she has enjoyed playing a mother, Shahid does not want her to ignore her own well being.” Looks like with Shahid by her side Mira doesn’t really need a expert for help.

Like Mira we’ve often spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan and her gang of girls – Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora often working it out at a fitness centre in Bandra. Kareena has been on a weight loss spree, the actress has often been spotted enjoying workout sessions and spa outings with her besties. In fact, Shahid-Mira and Kareena share their gym. Looks like these two ladies are setting an example for all young mommies on how to take care of oneself while playing out other roles of life.

Mira had stirred a controversy when she spoke of motherhood and said, “I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother.” Obviously all hell broke loose and many felt that Sasha’s wife was taking a dig at Kareena who lived all through her pregnancy in the limelight and was chilling out even after delivering baby Taimur. When Bebo asked about this statement in a Bombay Times interview she said, “What kind of a mother I am is something that will unfold with time. I will not scream from rooftops about experiencing motherhood or how much I love Taimur. There’s always the pressure of being judged, no matter what you do. It’s about how you deal with it.”

We hear Mira was pretty upset with Kareena‘s statements even though the Veere Di Wedding actress did not once mention her name in the entire rant about motherhood. Guess the ladies can let go off the past and have some healthy discussions about fitness, what say?

