Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted under one roof – View HQ Pics

Last week when the paparazzi spotted ex-lovers Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor outside the same gym everyone secretly assumed that the actors will now change their workout stations and we will no longer get to see them together. After all this was the first time after Udta Punjab’s press conference when the two came together under the same roof. But no, that didn’t happen. Instead this time Shahid brought his wife Mira Rajput, too, to the same gym! Interesting, isn’t it? However, they didn’t cross each other’s paths. While Shahid and Mira walked out together and got straight into their cars, Kareena was spotted coming out of the gym solo. We wonder where was her gym companion Amrita Arora.

Kareena looked radiant as she walked out sans make-up in a white T-shirt and black jeggings. Shahid looked handsome as ever in black joggers pant and grey T-shirt. Mira was spotted wearing black jeggings and a dark grey asymmetrical top. While Shahid is a self-admitted fitness freak, Kareena and Mira have hit the gym to get rid of their post-pregnancy fat.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati, in which he plays Raja Rawal Ratan Singh’s role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Kareena is shedding those extra kilos for her much-anticipated film Veere Di Wedding, which will be her first film post her pregnancy.

The film’s producer Rhea Kapoor recently revealed that the film will go on floors in August: “Yes, it’s going to go on the floors in August and we would be shooting a little bit of it in May though, minimally, but Sonam (Kapoor) is going to finish Padman and Dutt first. And of course Kareena, she has not really gone away. She just had a human being and now it’s going to be her time to get back to work and I am so excited. So August seems like the ideal time and we will finish it in one shot. It’s a 55-day film and it’s going to be great.”