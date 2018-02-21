Shahid Kapoor wraps up the first schedule of Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Actor Shahid Kapoor has wrapped the first shooting schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The actor shared the news through his Instagram story where he captioned, “Sched one wrap one Batti Gul Meter Chalu”. The first schedule was shot in Uttarakhand. The film is about bringing the social issue of electricity shortage to the notice of people and to encourage authorities to investigate the inaccuracies of the electricity bills. Apart from Shahid, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Yami will be seen playing a lawyer in the film.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was a successful venture at the box office. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social satire and is produced under the banner of Prernaa Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s KriArj Entertainment. The film is set to hit the screens on August 31, 2018. (Also Read: Padmaavat box office collection day 23: Ranveer – Deepika -Shahid’s film collects a massive Rs 530 crore in the worldwide market)

On the professional front, Shahid who recently enjoyed a grand success with Padmaavat will start his next venture after he wraps up Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The actor will again join hands with his Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali for an untitled project. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor also have interesting line-ups in her kitty. The actress will be next seen in Saaho which feature Baahubali actor Prabhas. The film will be trilingual and is made on the whopping budget of Rs 150 crore. The actress will also step in the shoes of badminton player Saina Nehwal to play the titular character in the biopic. The film will be directed by Amole Gupte, who previously helmed films like Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawai.