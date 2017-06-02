Shahid Kapoor’s baby girl Misha looks exceptionally cute as she learns how to clap!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira, if you are reading this.. we ought to tell you, Misha is the cutest kid on the face of this earth! No, seriously! And you guys gotta check out this latest boomerang Shahid posted on his Insta handle where Misha is seen clapping and daddy Shahid Kapoor looks at her and smiles. This boomerang is way too cute for words.. I mean, now what can we say? She has an angelic face that we can never get enough of and there is absolutely no denying that. Just a a couple of weeks ago on World Dance Day Shahid had shared a video in which Misha was dancing her heart out and the video was all over the internet. And now the dotting daddy has shared this boomerang where she’s learning how to clap.. it’s kinda overwhelming to see Shahid keep a record of every little thing that his baby girl does and he doesn’t even mind sharing it with his fans. Totally adorbs! Want to see how Shahid’s little munchkin has learnt to clap? Check it out below.. (ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor dancing with baby Misha on International Dance day is the cutest thing you will see – watch video)

And she learns how to clap. 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:28am PDT



I know, I know.. she is an absolute cutie patootie! I think more than celebrities we are now going gaga over their kids. I mean, whether its Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby boy Taimur Ali Khan or Shahid’s daughter Misha – they are all internet sensations already!

In other news, Sasha is eating up for his next big film, Padmavati. The actor is going to shoot his first ever sequence with Ranveer Singh next week and we are so looking forward to it. His is the first time Shahid has teamed up with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and from everything that we have heard about Padmavati, it’s going to be the biggest hit of this year.

Coming back to Misha.. what’s your take on this super cute boomerang of Shahid’s baby girl? Tell us in the comment section below…