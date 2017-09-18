Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha gets her ears pierced and receives a ‘lollipop’ as a reward – view pic

Shahid Kapoor‘s daughter is one cute kid. Misha and Taimur are our go-to kids for some soothing time. It’s Monday today and we need some Monday motivation. Shahid’s this post gave us just that. He talked about his kid getting her ears pierced and for that, she even got a gift!

Shahid writes, “Finally got my ears pierced! Thanks for the lollipop treat Mumma. You’re the best #whendadisaway” You can see the kid looks really cute having the lollipop. Generally, kids get really cranky when their ears get pierced. It is painful to say the least and for tiny tots like her, that’s too much to bear anyway. Many don’t stop crying for almost a day but Misha is one happy kid. She must have bawled when they were getting the piercing done but once she got her hands on the lollipop, she didn’t really care much. We love this pic of her and Shahid’s caption as well. Check it out right here…

Misha celebrated her first birthday recently with her mom and dad and select few. It was a small family affair which is perfect for someone’s first birthday. The cake looked delicious as well. Before her birthday, they went for a holiday from where Shahid was putting up some really cool pics. Check these out…

Well, Shahid please keep them coming.