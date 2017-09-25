Shahid Kapoor’s Maharawal Ratan Singh look from Padmavati leaves Twitterati SPEECHLESS!

After Deepika Padukone‘s look from Padmavati broke the internet, looks like it is Shahid Kapoor‘s time to take centre stage. The first look of the actor as Maharawal Ratan Singh from the period film was released and looks like it has become the talk of town already. The actor’s intense yet classy and royal look has left Twitterati speechless. The long hair, his muscular body and intense eyes has impressed one and all. In fact, people have not only called it incredible but are now even more eager to watch the movie. But before that, everyone including us, are waiting for Ranveer Singh’s look as Alauddin Khilji. Anyway, in the meantime, check out what Twitterati had to say about Shahid Kapoor’s Maharawal Ratan Singh look from Padmavati right here! (ALSO READ – Padmavati: Make way for warrior king Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh!)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. For those of you who don’t know, it is a period film surronding the life of Queen Padmavati. With the film all set to release on December 01, we are excited about this one. Anyway, tell us what you thought about Shahid Kapoor’s look in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about Padmavati right here…