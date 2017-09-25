Shahid Kapoor’s Maharawal Ratan Singh look from Padmavati leaves Twitterati SPEECHLESS!

After Deepika Padukone‘s look from Padmavati broke the internet, looks like it is Shahid Kapoor‘s time to take centre stage. The first look of the actor as Maharawal Ratan Singh from the period film was released and looks like it has become the talk of town already. The actor’s intense yet classy and royal look has left Twitterati speechless. The long hair, his muscular body and intense eyes has impressed one and all. In fact, people have not only called it incredible but are now even more eager to watch the movie. But before that, everyone including us, are waiting for Ranveer Singh’s look as Alauddin Khilji. Anyway, in the meantime, check out what Twitterati had to say about Shahid Kapoor’s Maharawal Ratan Singh look from Padmavati right here! (ALSO READ – Padmavati: Make way for warrior king Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh!)

Loved this intense look of @shahidkapoor as The brave Rajput Warrior #MahaRawalRatanSingh

Amazing look#Padmavati pic.twitter.com/xHWixFfmAk — Raees Hazir Hai (@UtsavSRKian) September 25, 2017

#MahaRawalRatanSingh Some characters remains in heart for always…. This is going to be one of that kind. #Padmavati #ShahidKapoor — Akhil Shreya (@ShreyaAkhil) September 25, 2017

Wohoaaa #WHATALOOKMAN.This Royal Look Of SASHA Calls for an urjent Pre-Release of #Padmavati.

Can’t w8 to C..U two 2gether @deepikapadukone — Prahit Singh (@i_Prahit) September 25, 2017

#Padmavati posters are great. Sanjay sir and all team did a fabulous work!!! well done guys. can’t wait to see Khiljiiii — Manar | Khilji (@MX2__) September 25, 2017

How intense,gritty,raw and royal do @shahidkapoor look as #MaharawalRatanSingh in #Padmavati truly epicness — PADMAVATI FC (@Padmavatimovie) September 25, 2017

Really @shahidkapoor u Nailed it!

Perfection looking forward to watch it.. #Padmavati — TIGER (@ArshMairaj) September 25, 2017

After seeing the #Padmavati poster and #MahaRawalRatanSingh poster I can’t wait to see a glimpse of KHILJI .. — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) September 25, 2017

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. For those of you who don’t know, it is a period film surronding the life of Queen Padmavati. With the film all set to release on December 01, we are excited about this one. Anyway, tell us what you thought about Shahid Kapoor’s look in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about Padmavati right here…