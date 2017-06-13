Tips from Shahid Kapoor’s Padmavati diet will help you achieve that sculpted hot bod

If you have stopped drooling over Shahid Kapoor’s hot bod in the featured image of this story, let us begin. You too can get that body. No, this is not an ad. But we just wanna inspire you by giving you a few tidbits of Shahid’s dieting regime.

Shahid certainly has the hottest bod in B-town. Sculpted like a Greek God, he certainly is the fancy of many women, and envy of many men. So, in case you want to get a body like that, or want your man to, you should know that it comes with a lot of sacrifices. The actor is working with celebrated chef, Kelvin Cheung, to customise his diet to achieve the desired look for his movie, Padmavati. The actor plays the role of Raja Rawal Singh, an Indian king, and so obviously he has to be at his chiseled best. Kelvin, who is the head chef at Bastian, has curated special meals that meet the actor’s dietary requirements.

Talking about Shahid’s special diet, which comprises three meals and two snack packs, chef Kelvin says, “Shahid has always been fit and healthy but he also needs an energy boost to survive the long working hours of this arduous schedule and the aim is to efficiently give him stronger muscle mass while maintaining the aesthetics of his look.” He also adds that Shahid is completely off salt, and only depends on spices used in the Asian style of cooking for flavouring his food. The diet involves a lot of greens, high protein grains and legumes and healthy carbohydrates.

Talking about Shahid’s indulgences, the chef reveals, “His treats are usually small, sweet nuggets made of coconut milk as he doesn’t consume any artificial sugar. A bowl of cut mangoes is a summer indulgence.” Adding that, “He’s completely focused and always prepared to follow a meal. Always prepared to follow a meal design.”

Shahid Kapoor, too, chips in with a few words, and states, “Fitness has always been a part of who I am. Even though it can be tougher for me, as a vegetarian, it’s completely worth it and satisfying at the end of the day.”