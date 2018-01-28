Shahid Kapoor’s this picture with daughter Misha will surely make your Sunday more cheerful – view pic

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently tasting the box office success with Padmaavat. And to showcase this accomplishment the actor shared an adorable picture with her daughter Misha, which will definitely make your Sunday more blissful and cheerful. Well this is not for the first time, where the actor has shared the cute moments between him and his daughter on Instagram. Earlier also we saw Shahid teasing us with adorable pictures and videos of her little munchkin. (Also Read: Do not miss out on Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor’s AWKWARD pictures of this week)

Padmaavat is all set to become Shahid Kapoor’s first Rs 100 crore film at the box office, which is indeed a big achievemt for the actor. On the work front Shahid will soon start shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the film is directed by Toilet – Ek Prem Katha helmer Shree Narayan Singh and also stars Shraddha Kapoora and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.