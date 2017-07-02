Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput reacts to the ‘open letter’ written by her classmate: I don’t even know that person

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has finally responded, after more than three months, to an open letter written by her classmate about her remarks on feminism. The ‘aggressive’ letter had gone viral then. So Mira Rajput in an Interview to mid-day reacted to whole thing. She said, “I don’t even know that person. It was an open letter [the post]. I had a great set of friends in college. When there is an opportunity, people raise their hand and speak. But I am who I am.”

For the uninitiated, about being a homemaker, Mira had said, “I had a tough pregnancy, I went to those 5 months of difficult times to bring my daughter into this world. So now I want to spend every moment that I can with her and I think there is a set of responsibilities around my plate and I feel at my age I have a lot more energy, I have my future ahead of me, so I can finish all of my responsibility and I have nothing in my way. I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife. Nothing will stop me after that. I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother.” Also read: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to have another baby

She went on to express her views on Feminism which left everyone enraged. She said, “Feminism isn’t woman versus man. It’s about equality. A new wave of feminism has come that is aggressive… I feel it’s destructive. There’s a new term called ‘feminazi’, which is the female equivalent of a chauvinist. I think there should be harmony between the two sexes and equilibrium.

And here’s how her class/college mate had responded to it:

Dear Mira,

Having watched your interview, I feel extremely enraged today. I’ve spent three years in the same college and batch as you. I can say today with confidence that your idea of feminism is extremely flawed. Seeing you walk around with your posse in college, belittling women who were not skinny enough or did not subscribe to your fashion ‘standards’ makes me wonder what you ever did to have a moral high ground over anyone at any point. Your narrow world view is astounding, to say the least. And not to forget, how your statement about working mothers takes us years back in reaching actual empowerment of which you seem to know nothing.

With lots of aggression,

An informed feminist

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput twin in black at the gym – View HQ pics

Keep following BollywoodLife for all latest updates…