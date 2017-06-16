Can we just take a moment to talk about Mira Rajput’s stunning transformation post pregnancy? View pics

We knew Shahid Kapoor’s obsession with fitness but little did we expect his wife Mira Rajput too would be so dedicated with her workout routine. I mean, one look at the above picture and you will exactly know what we are talking about. Mira, who delivered baby girl Misha in September last year, seems to have lost tremendous weight in the last few months. Of course, we won’t say she shed it all immediately post delivery. She embraced her curves for a good 6 months or so, until she started being a regular at the gym to burn all the gained pregnancy weight. But while some say Mira’s sudden obsession with fitness is all thanks to Shahid who motivates her to workout regularly. We believe even if Sasha is the man behind her fabulous transformation, it’s after all Mira’s dedication that’s working wonders for her. Totally loving this makeover, aren’t we? Also read: Another day, another set of pictures of Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput hitting the gym

Let’s not also forget to notice Mira’s confidence that’s only getting better by the day. If you remember, Mira wasn’t even confident on facing the paparazzi in the initial days of her marriage. I still remember those pictures which had Mira following Sasha with her heads bowed down, every time she would step out in public. But boy, look at her today. With her heads held high, it’s like Mira is here to own it.

Here, check out her beautiful transformation below…

And here’s the most recent pic of Mira…

Talking about her experience with pregnancy and motherhood, Mira had once spoken with pride saying, “I am a homemaker and wear that label with pride. I had a tough pregnancy. I went through those five months of difficult times to bring our daughter into this world. Now I want to spend every moment that I can with her. I think that there are some set of responsibilities on my plate and I feel at my age, I have a lot more energy. I have my future ahead of me, I can finish all my responsibilities and I have nothing in my way. I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife and I can set my house the way I like. I love being at home and love my child.”

But now with this beautiful transformation coming up, we wonder if Mira is ready to take over Bollywood. Like you never know. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.