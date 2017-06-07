[PHOTOS] Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and baby Misha paint the happiest family picture

Ever since Misha was born, a lot of things have changed for Shahid Kapoor. In a recent interview, he even went on to say how he has “grown up” after marriage and having a kid. We snapped the dotting dad at the Mumbai airport today evening with Mira and Misha and there’s one thing we noticed about these pictures. Did you notice how Sasha just can’t take his eyes off Misha. The little one had her papa’s attention throughout…How adorable! While he carried her in his arms, Mira was engrossed in some deep conversation with Shahid. With Mira and Misha, looks like Shahid Kapoor’s world is now complete. Check out the pictures right below. (ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor turns personal trainer for wife Mira Rajput – read EXCLUSIVE details)



Shahid looked cool wearing a white pair of jeans, a grey T-shirt and Mira kept it casual as she arrived at the airport in a black top and white jeans. Misha looked the cutest (well, obviously) wearing a white frock. There was a time when Shahid wasn’t too keen on making Misha’s pictures public or introducing her to the world. But he clearly doesn’t seem to have a problem with that at all now. No wonder he keeps treating us with her super cute photos and videos. Just last week, the 35-year old actor shared a boomerang of Misha learning how to clap and it was so cute that we couldn’t help but play it on repeat!

On the work front, as everyone knows, the actor is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. He will be sharing screen space with Ranveer and Deepika for the first time and we are quite excited about that… From what we know, he hasn’t taken up any other projects for now but is mainly focusing on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.