Shakti Arora mobbed in Indonesia – watch video!

Indian TV stars get a lot of love in Indonesia. It is one of the few countries in the world where the Indian type of story-telling on television is loved and adored. After Shaheer Sheikh and Ravi Bhatia, the Indian actor who is making waves there is Shakti Arora. Colors Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi enjoyed a great run for a year in India before the TRPs started sliding. This year, the show began on air in Indonesia and is a bumper hit. Women have gone crazy over the character of the devoted, loyal and passionate Ranveer who loves his girl to bits. (Also Read: What is Erica Fernandes doing with Shaheer Sheikh’s parents?)

Shakti has been getting a lot of work in Indonesia just like Shaheer Sheikh. The actor did a web-series that co-starred Radhika Madan, Digangana Suryavanshi, Ankit Bathla and Vishal Singh amongst others. He spent a lot of time in Nepal and Indonesia shooting for the series. Now, Shakti has joined Vishal and Faisal Khan for Indonesia’s Pesbukers. It is a comedy show aired during the month of Ramazan. In the video, we can see Shakti exiting a studio and getting mobbed. Clearly, the actor is enjoying this new stardom and understandably so. An actor is nothing without fans. (Also Read: Did you know? Not Vishal Vashishtha, Shakti Arora was the first choice for Jaat Ki Jugni)

Adulation!! Love u guys.. 😘😘#pesbukerslovers #pesbukers #pesbukersantv @antv_official A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

Watch pesbukers everyday 4.30pm and 2am live only on @antv_official @vishal.singh786 @faisalkhan30 A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on May 27, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Fans of Shakti are waiting for him to make a return on a show in India. He has been busy working on his looks in the past one year or so. It was reported that Shakti was almost on board for Rashmi Sharma’s Jaat Ki Jugni on Sony TV but things did not materialise. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…