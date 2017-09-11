Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 11th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Harman reveals that Saumya can never repay his money and will never leave him

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Harman (Vivian DSena) frustrated as he throws things around while Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) cries as she remembers how she hurt him, she seeks his forgiveness as she cries. Harman thinks that whatever she does he will not let her go away from him. Preeto and Harak Singh rejoice at their acting being successful. Preeto and Harak meet Saumya who seeks their forgiveness for whatever she had said and asks Preeto to seeks forgiveness for her from Harman once she is gone. Surbhi asks Maninder who is happy celebrating his daughter’s freedom, she asks him if she and Varun can stay with them now. Maninder says they can and Varun is upset. Varun asks her why do they need to stay here. Saumya says that she wants to find out if Maninder is involved in the act that Harman did not accept Saumya with her truth. Varun thinks that he cannot let her find out anymore about Preeto as then she would know that even he is involved in this.(Also Read: Preeto manages to get Saumya away from Harman’s room)

The kinners decide to fight to get back the house and Kareena calls Preeto once again, Preeto asks her to come home. Chintu tells Saumya about how everyone is busy trying to get her out of the house and she is playing along. Saumya says she herself wants to leave. Harman asks Saumya to get her book of accounts. He then reveals that at this rate of earning Saumya will take around 50years to complete her challenge and so that means she is never leaving this house. He asks her to either be angry or in love and spent the entire life together. The entire family is shocked at this revelation.

Precap: Preeto asks Saumya to behave as Harman treats her infront of his friends.