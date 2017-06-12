Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 12 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Preeto hands over the keys of the house to Saumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki begins with Harman(Vivian Dsena) and Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) coming in the room. He tells her to sit, she asks why did you bring me here, everybody is downstairs. He says I don’t care what everyone thinks, I feel happy when giving you happiness. He takes out golgappe, she says golgappe at the time of dinner. He convinces her to eat but all the paani drains out from the plastic bag. Harman says that golgappe are not complete without paani just like I am incomplete without you.

Varun sees all this and comes in the room with divorce papers nd asks Hareman to sign it. Harman signs it but Saumya is saddened. He advises Saumya to help Surbhi move on as she has full right to find a relationship for her.

In the morning, Harman is getting ready but unable to tie the bracelet. He asks saumya for help, she ties it and he opens it again. He again asks for help. He opens it again and calls her. She says I know you are doing all this deliberately. He compares his relationship to the bracelet. He says that how literate are you? He says til 8th, she says that if you had studied any further, how much more you would have talked.(Also Read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 9 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Surbhi signs the divorce papers and goes to get Harman’s signature)

Preeto calls everyone and announces that she has accepted her as a bahu and hands over the keys of the house to her. Shanno fumes hearing this and says have all the men and women dies in this house that a kinnar will rule over the house. Preeto says she is the elder bahu of the house, so she will only rule. But Shanno again comments on that and Preeto slaps her. Raavi starts to speak but Preeto shuts her up saying that she might get a slap as well. She says that you have broken your house and now you want to break my house. You get food here, open your mouth just for eating then. Other than that, shut up. She hands over the keys to Saumya, she says she will not be able to handle it. She says that if she needs any help, come to me. We will handle it then. She says take your responsibility. Saumya says that she is not literate but Preeto says that it’s okay, i am there. You just need to take care of everybody’s needs.

Saumya goes to chachi with dinner and asks her to eat but she refuses. She goes to everyone to talk about Shanno’s rights