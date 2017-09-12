Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 12th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Preeto plans to separate the kinners, Saumya is hurt to see Harman disturbed

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) still being upset and Harman (Vivian DSena) with Chintu trying to cheer her up as they sit by her and try talking to her. Balwinder is all eyes for Saumya as he admires her in her yellow saree. Saumya gets up to leave and Harman stops her. Chintu and Harman plan an act and Chintu drops hot tea on him. Saumya panics and Harman is happy as she worries but she does not run to him and this makes Harman dip his hand in the hot tea. Harman walks away and Saumya thinks that she would never let Harman know how much she is effected by his pain. Balwinder bumps into Saumya and purposely touches her. Preeto pays Kareena and Raveena asking them to create differences in the kinner community so much so that they never unite again. She also tells them that Kishan Lal will help them in this. Later Preeto meets Harman’s friend and calls him home so he can meet Saumya and Harman, she has some plans for Saumya.(Also Read: Harman reveals that Saumya can never repay his money and will never leave him)

Balwinder thinks of Saumya and decides to get close to her and also that even if Saumya tells about this no one will believe her. Kishan Lal blames Saumya for thsi condition of the kinners and Raveena takes this chance to try to create the disrupt but Mallika quietens her by asking her to stay united right now. Preeto asks Saumya to dress up as a kinner infront of Harman’s friends so he is insulted. Saumya is hesitant to do this as she is worried about Harman’s self respect. Preeto asks her to think of Harman’s happiness. Surbhi decides to find out what happened on her wedding as Varun refuses to answer her questions. Harman’s friends arrive and Preeto instructs Ravi and Shanno over how they should behave. Harman calls for Saumya. Chintu tries to get her but she refuses to budge later Harman walks in and asks her to keep their fights in the house and come out and meets his friends.

Precap: Saumya dresses up gaudily and walks out.