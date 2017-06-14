Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 14 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Raavi raises her hand on Soumya but Preeto stops her

Harak Singh and Preeto discuss how Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) spoke on Shanno and Veeren’s behalf. Harak asks what if she manages to win their hearts. Preeto says she knows Shanno very well and she will never take support from a eunuch. She asks him to be extra careful about Veerein. Harman (Vivian Dsena) tells Soumya that today he got to see a different side of her, today for the first time she stood for someone’s rights. He says he is proud of her. Soumya says even she feels that she has changed.

Harak Singh asks Veerein to go to the factory and work otherwise his per day salary will be cut. He reminds him that he has to pay back 1.5 lakh to them. Veerein asks where will he get the money from. Preeto says he will not have to return the money if he tells them where did he spend it. Soumya tries to interrupt. Preeto stops her and asks her not to interfere in between. Harak Singh humiliates Veerein and says he should be grateful that they are not charging him for food and shelter.

Postman delivers Surbhi’s job letter to Maninder’s house. Everyone gets shocked and asks why is she planning to do a job. They ask when will she get married. She says she doesn’t want to think about marriage at the moment and only want to focus on her career.

Taranna brings a new child to their house. Her mother comes crying and asks her to return her daughter to her. Mallika gets reminded of Nimmi and allows her to take her away. Taranna gets upset and says they cannot keep returning children like this. Mallika says it’s good that parents are beginning to take responsibility of transgenders. She says she will not admit children against their parents’ will and neither will allow anyone else to do it.

Chintu tells his father that he doesn’t deserve to be a father as he can’t even buy him an ice-cream. He feels terrible and tells Raavi that he wants some money. Raavi says she will never beg in front of Soumya for money. He says if she cannot, then he will talk to her. Harman calls Soumya and asks her to find something. When she tells him she is unable to find it, he tells her he is just missing her. She sees Raavi’s husband on the door and cuts Harman’s call.

He tells Soumya that he needs some money. Soumya says he is Harak Singh’s son-in-law and can ask for anything. She asks him for what purpose does he want it. Raavi scolds her and asks how dare she ask him all this. Soumya says she will not be able to give them money without knowing the reason. Raavi raises her hand on her. Preeto comes there and reminds her that she is her daughter-in-law. Raavi says she doesn’t consider Soumya her sister-in-law and she will not tell him why she wants the money. Preeto says if she will not get the money until she tells her the reason. Raavi gets upset. ALSO READ: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 13 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Saumya starts handling her responsibilities