Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 14th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Saumya is mocked by the family when she cries for help, Preeto plots again

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) screaming out for help and the family gets to the room to find Balwinder in her room. Shanno and Raavi blame Saumya for trying to blame Balwinder. Raavi questions Saumya and tells her that she is a kinner and she cannot blame Balwinder who is a man. Preeto and Harak Singh ask the family to leave as Saumya strongly blames Balwinder and says that she has a lot of self respect. Later Preeto and Harak Singh happily plan something. Raavi asks Balwinder if he did anything like what Saumya was blaming him, Balwinder promises her that he will not do something like that especially with a kinner. Kishan Lal reaches Mallika again and asks her to leave, Mallika says she would for the sake of Saumya’s good and also their own. Kishan Lal thinks that he does not care about Saumya or them or even the Harak Singh family. Harman(Vivian DSena) arrives home late and decides against waking Saumya. He then thinks about her and misses her as Preeto and Harak Singh look on.(Also Read: Harman asks Saumya to leave him, Balwinder makes use of Harman’s absence to get close to Saumya)

They decide to make Balwinder the scapegoat, they go to Varun(Lakshya Handa) who is busy convincing Surbhi(Roshni Sahota) that he would help her find out about Preeto. Preeto asks Varun to tell Harman about the incident between Saumya and Balwinder next morning. Varun is confused as he feels it would have quite the opposite effect to what Preeto desires but Preeto seems confident that Saumya will do exactly what she wants. Varun agrees to do the same. Next day Chintu wonders why the house is so quiet and also he sees Harak and Preeto busy thinking and knows that they must be planning something. Varun meets Harman and after hesitating a bit he tells Harman what happened last night and asks him to take Suamya and go away from the house so this fight between them is not utilized by someone else. Varun also tells him how the family just mocked Saumya when she cried for help. Harman gets very angry and screams out to Balwinder. Varun tries to stop him but in vain. Preeto is happy to see her drama unfold.

Precap: Harman hits Balwinder and Saumya tries to stop him asking where does she have any respect for him to fight for her.