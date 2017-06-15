Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chintu publically announces that Soumya is a eunuch

Preeto tells Raavi that she will not get any money until she tells Soumya (Rubina Dilaik)the reason. Raavi’s husband scolds her for misbehaving with Preeto and tells them that he wants the money to buy some stuff for Chintu. Preeto asks Soumya to give him an amount, that she feels would be enough for shopping. Raavi asks Preeto to be careful with her new game as it might make her lose her daughter.

Shanno gets insecure about her jewellery and hides it at different corners of her bedroom. Harman (Vivian Dsena) sees Veerein sitting in a corner and goes and talks to him. Veerein says he has worked in this factory since childhood, but Harak Singh doesn’t understand that he is a family man too and he also has some requirements to fulfill. Harman assures him that he will talk to Harak Singh.

Raavi’s husband secretly meets his father and tells him that he is sure that Raavi will get him his share in Harman’s house. Chintu sees a few transgenders arguing with a shopkeeper for some money. He goes and tells him that they are fake transgenders as real transgenders are like his maami, who talk politely with everyone. They start laughing on him and ask how can her a transgender be his maami. Soumya’s eunuch friend comes there and takes them away.

Harman comes to the kitchen and starts flirting with Soumya. Harak Singh asks Veerein to hand over 1.5 Lakh to him. Harman tries to intervene but Preeto silences him saying this is not Soumya’s matter. Veerein says he doesn’t have any money. Preeto asks him to give them Shanno’s jewelery. Raavi gets shocked and asks Preeto how can she do this with Shanno. Shanno says she doesn’t have any jewelry with her. Harak Singh asks Varun to go and search her bedroom. Harman does not say anything and decides to secretly give Veerein 1.5 Lakh later.

Preeto goes in Shanno’s room with Preeto and starts looking for her jewelery. Preeto finds gold bangles inside baby’s cradle. Shanno gets scared. Preeto asks Varun to go and check other places,too. Preeto tells Shanno that she is taking her jewelery in her custody. She also asks her to accept Soumya as her daughter-in-law and stop addressing her as kinner.

Chintu comes running inside and tells everyone about the transgender incident. He informs them that transgenders are beautiful and soft spoken then why did they laugh on him when they questioned their identity. Preeto tells him that Soumya is Harman's wife and her daughter-in-law and he should not discuss her with outsiders. She says not all transgenders are as lucky as she is. She sends him inside.