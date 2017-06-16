Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 16 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Harman doesn’t want Soumya to turn into a woman

Harman (Vivian Dsena) wakes up and gets surprised to see Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) awake. He asks if she was awake the entire night. Soumya tells him she couldn’t sleep the entire night thinking about Chintu’s incident. He asks her not to think about all this as Preeto has accepted her as her daughter-in-law. She says she is very lucky. Harman interrupts and says he is lucky to have her as she has made him a responsible man. She asks Harman if they can sell her jewelry and support Shanno and Veerein. Harman refuses but Soumya convinces him.

Raavi joins hands with Shanno and decides to revolt against Preeto. Maninder, Nani and Dadi wish Surbhi best of luck for her job interview. Varun comes there and tells them that he is also going to Amritsar. Nani and Maninder insist Surbhi to go with Varun. She agrees. Later, Maninder tells his mother that he only called Varun.

Soumya calls Harman and informs him that she went to a hospital yesterday and enquired whether she can become a complete woman. Harman gets angry and asks if she got any tests done. He tells her that he likes her the way she is and that she doesn’t need to change for anyone. She says she should embrace her identity and accept that she is complete this way. She gets emotional and asks if he really means it. He says she is the best life-partner he could have ever asked for and asks her to never think of doing all this again. She gets overwhelmed.

Preeto calls Varun and tells him that this is his last chance of proving himself to Surbhi. He asks her not to worry. A friend comes there and asks her if he is her husband. He says no he is her brother-in-law. Her friend starts asking her personal questions about her marriage. Varun interferes and asks her not to discuss all this on the road.

