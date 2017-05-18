Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 17th May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chintu recognizes Saumya while Harman awaits Saumya at his workplace

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki todays starts with Bebe worrying about Surbhi while Naani comes in and they discuss about Surbhi’s marraige to Varun. Maninder gets angry when Naani suggest talking to Varun about him and Surbhi, Maninder does not want anything more to do with Harak Singh’s family. Surbhi tries to cheer up her Naani and suggest making kheer for Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) and going down to meet her. They arrive at Saumyai’s house but are welcomed by Saya, Saumya comes in soon and tells them she has started working in-order to share the responsibility with Harman(Vivian Dsena). Nani encourages her decision saying Nimmo would have been proud to see her become independent.

During Happy Singh’s son’s birthday as Saumya is doing her chores the door bell rings and she is taken aback to see Harak Singh and Preeto. As she serves them she hears Preeto lieing to Happy Singh’s wife about her Harman and Saumya, she feels sorry. Later Saumya asks Happy Singh’s wife if she can leave as she has finished her work. But the woman asks her to stay till the party is over. While the kids talk, Prince tells Chintu that he loves the milk shake made by their servant aunty and Chintu too remembers the one made by his Saumya Mami. They ask Saumya to make some milkshake for them. Chintu doubts why the servant woman is always in ghoonghat, he wishes to see her face but then is called away.(Also Read: Saumya brings Harman home and he admires her for her bravery)

Shanno, Viren and Balwinder discuss their grand plans of ruling the house after kicking out Varun too soon. Viren asks Balwinder to join office. Varun comes in and they change the topic and act worried about Preeto and Harak Singh. Varun sees through their act and thinks to himself about them being fake.Saumya gives Chintu and Prince chocolate Milk shake and worries about getting away as she gets Harman’s call to be ready. Harman asks the director to keep his truth from Saumya and not reveal that he is the stuntman here. The director warns everyone but the hero has other plans. He plans something for Harman so that nobody has to say a word but the truth will be out. She calls up Mallika to tell her about the fix she is in. Chintu comes in and tells her he recognized her as soon as he tasted the milkshake.

Harman reaches home to see the door locked. He calls up Saumya. Chintu suddenly drops the shake on his shoe and makes a scene saying he wants the servant to go away right now. Happy Singh and family try to console him but he says he would leave the party if the woman does not go. He sneakily tells Saumya to go home as Mama has been calling her, Saumya hugs Chintu and goes.

Precap: The hero shows the pictures to Saumya but she refuses to believe him, the hero gets irritated and says they both are alike. Saumya and Harman look at each other shocked.