Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 19 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Harman and Saumya face insult at their respective work places

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki begins with Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) waking up Harman(Vivian Dsena) for work but he says that he does not think that they will take him back after what happened at the party. At that moment, a crew man arrives calling Harman in for work. Harman goes to get ready. Chintu thinks of talking to Saumya and sees the phone. He calls up Prince and talks to him. He tells him he wants to talk to his maid to apologise. Prince gives the phone to Saumya. Chintu talks to Saumya and says he misses her and wants to be with her. Raavi(Garima Jain) hears all this and then looks through her phone. She sees its Happy’s number. She goes to Preeto(Kamya Punjabi) and asks who was at Happy’s place yesterday. She tells her the whole incident. She remembers Chintu’s words and deduces it was Saumya in the veil yesterday.

Harman thanks the heroine for telling the truth at the party. She says men like him are rare in this world, she has never seen such a love story before. Hero says he will not do the movie if Harman is here. He needs to be out of the movie. Director tells them to be professional keeping personal life aside. Raavi gives money to the kinnars to insult Saumya where she works and reveal that she is a kinnar but not her identity. Director convinces Harman to apologise to the hero so that others don’t go jobless. Harman goes and apologises but the hero tells him to apologise loudly so that everyone can hear. He wants him to repeat saying sorry . He tells him to go down on his knees to say sorry and Harman complies for the job of others and apologises again. He goes to the heroine and says how he made her beloves stunt man kneel but she says that people on the set will always respect him more.

There is a ring on the door and Happy Singh’s wife opens. Kinnars are there nd ask for neg, she says there is no moment for the neg. She says why have they kept a kinnar in their house then. Happy Singh and his wife throw Saumya out of the house. The whole community is gathered outside the house of Happy Singh and insult kinnars. They insist on revealing Saumya’s face.

Varun says to Harman that he has some money in his account and he can lend him but please don’t get Saumya to do maid work. Harman is shocked