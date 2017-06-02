Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 2 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Soumya takes eunuch’s avatar to get Harman out of jail

Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) tells Mallika and Surbhi that she is ready to do anything for Harman (Vivian Dsena). Mallika tells her that eunuchs can go anywhere, even to the factory. Soumya tells them that she is ready to embrace her true identity if that can save her husband. She says she will herself go to the factory to expose the truth. Surbhi says she will also come with her. Soumya says this is her battle and she wants to fight it alone. She says she will use her identity to her advantage now.

Police officer teases Harman that neither Soumya nor Preeto brought lunch for her,today. Harman gives him a befitting reply and tells him that he will not leave him after coming out of the jail. Soumya’s nani brings food for Harman. He asks about Soumya. She tells him that she has gone to look for a lawyer for him. He tells her that he is proud of Soumya and how she is tackling everything on her own.

Soumya reminisces how Harman saved her from so many problems while dressing up as a eunuch. She thinks about Harman and apologizes to him for changing her look. Mallika brings Soumya to Harak Singh’s factory. Harak Singh beats his care takers for wandering out during duty hours. He gets upset and goes inside. Mallika and Soumya recognize the man and realize that he is the same guy who attacked Harman that day. They get shocked to see that he is alive. Harak Singh leaves.

A group of transgenders distract the care takers while Mallika and Soumya enter the factory. The care takers warn Azaan and ask him not to let them enter the factory. Azaan points a gun at Soumya and threatens her to back off. Mallika throws something towards him and the gun falls from his hand. The transgenders catch Azaan. A man calls Harak Singh and informs him about the attack. Preeto overhears his conversation and asks him to file a police report. He tells her that he cannot inform the police as the eunuchs have caught the same guy who has been proved dead in the police reports.

Mallika drags Azaan to the police station. Police inspector asks them to leave as they are not related to the case. Mallika scolds him and says anyone can bring evidence. Soumya comes there and says she would not have been able to prove her husband innocent if they would not have been there. Police releases him. Harman holds Azaan’s neck and asks him who asked him to do all this.

He brings him to Harak Singh's house and asks if he recognizes him. He tells them that he is sure that Azaan was behind all this. Harak Singh admits that he did all this.