Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 20 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Maninder tries to immolate himself

Shanno goes to Preeto’s room and tells her that the ration is over. Preeto asks her to go and make a list and take the money from Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) and ask Veerein to go out and buy everything. Shanno gets shocked. Preeto asks her to leave. Harak Singh asks what exactly is she planning. She tells him that Soumya has helped Shanno and she doesn’t want them to become friends and that is why she is trying to create a rift between them. Harman tries to get romantic with Soumya (Vivian Dsena) but she avoids him saying she has work.

Shanno handovers the list to Soumya and asks her to check it if she wants. Soumya says she cannot read English. Raavi taunts her. Preeto sees all this and asks Shanno why did she write it in English. She asks her to explain everything to Soumya. Preeto asks Soumya to check the list once before giving the money. Raavi gets irritated and asks if they will have to take Soumya’s permission for basic things like food. Preeto asks her to shutup and not interfere in these matters.

Surbhi gets a call from the office that she has got the job. She excitedly informs Nani that she will have to immediately leave for Amritsar. Maninder threatens her that he will set himself on fire if she steps out of the house. Surbhi asks him to stop giving them false threats. She says no one can stop her from doing the job. Maninder goes inside the kitchen and sets himself on fire. Surbhi wraps a blanket around him and saves him. Beeji, Nani and Surbhi rush him to the hospital.

Beeji calls Varun and informs him about the incident. Varun tells Preeto and asks if he should tell Soumya. She asks him to wait. Nurse informs them that Maninder’s condition is critical. Beeji starts scolding Surbhi and Nani for not taking Maninder’s threats seriously. Surbhi goes and cries in a corner thinking about Maninder’s health. Varun comes there and tries to console her.

Varun calls Preeto and tells her that their plan is working. Preeto pretends to be shocked and informs Soumya about Maninder. They reach the hospital. Soumya asks them what exactly happened. Nani tells her everything. Preeto tells Surbhi that she shouldn't have ignored Maninder's threats as he is her father after all. Varun tells Preeto that Surbhi is already stressed and asks her not to say all this now.