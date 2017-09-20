Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 20th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Soumya learns the truth about Harman and is overwhelmed

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with a tensed Sanchi trying to find out more about Soumya(Rubina Dilaik) and also trying to reach Harman(Vivian DSena). Harman crazily drives to reach the hospital. Soumya sees the money she received for the operation from an old lady for her son. Soumya gets ready for the operation and she asks the doctor when she can go home. She thinks that within 3 days she can set Harman free of this relationship. Sanchi asks the receptionist to find out more about Soumya but she does not get any leads. Harman reaches the hospital and bumps into Sanchi. Sanchi reveals to him that Soumya is getting ready to be operated. Sanchi and Harman rush into the theatre as the doctor prepares to inject Soumya. Harman reveals to the doctor that he is her husband.(Also Read: Soumya decides to sell off her kidney and get rid of Harman)

Sanchi confirms the same and the operation is aborted. Harman takes Soumya away as the old woman begs Harman to stay. She falls on Harman’s feet and Harman prays to God. Suddenly the phone rings and they are informed of another donor who is demanding 25lakhs. Harman agrees to pay the amount. Later as Harman thanks God Sanchi treis to convince Soumya to understand Harman’s love. She walks away. Harman runs behind her again. On the road again they argue again as Soumya says she will not return with him and reminds him of how he refused to accept her with her truth. Surbhi, Varun and Mallika reach the place after searching for them at the hospital in vain. Harman tells Soumya the truth about why he refused to accept her. Surbhi and Varun look on.

Precap: Preeto stops Soumya who runs back to meet Harman.