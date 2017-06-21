Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 21 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chintu puts his life in danger to save Soumya

Maninder asks why did they save him, they should have let them die. Preeto says his concern for Surbhi is right. She puts forward Varun’s marriage proposal in front of them. Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) comes there and says they put her in a forced relationship earlier and they shouldn’t repeat the same mistake again. Beeji asks her if she doesn’t want her to settle in life. Soumya says of course she wants her to settle down but this time the person should be of her choice. Harman (Vivian Dsena) agrees with Soumya and says no body should pressurize Surbhi for marriage as she is capable enough of taking her own decisions.

Surbhi tries to feed Maninder. He asks her why can’t she fulfill his only dream of seeing her daughter happily married. Surbhi starts crying. Varun comes there and says if there is one house where she can stay happily, then it’s his house. Harman and Soumya come there. Harman asks Soumya to go back and eat something. Soumya says she doesn’t want to go anywhere. Preeto asks Soumya to listen to Harman and come with her.

Chintu sees Harak Singh and Ravi talking insensitively about Maninder and shouts on them. Soumya and Preeto return. Preeto asks Harak Singh to start doing the preparations for Surbhi and Varun’s marriage. He gets puzzled and asks what is going on in her mind. She tells him that she wants to seek revenge from Surbhi for back stabbing her. Raavi overhears their conversation and gets disappointed to hear about Surbhi’s entry into their house.

Chintu brings food for Soumya and requests her to have something. She refuses to eat. He calls Harman and asks him to inform Soumya that even he hasn’t eaten anything because of her. Harman requests her to eat something for Chintu’s sake. She gets emotional and agrees to eat. Harman asks her to keep talking to her while eating. She goes out and tells him that she isn’t able to hear his voice. Raavi and Shanno see this. Harman suggests her to go on the terrace as she might get better network there.

Varun dreams about leading a happy married life with Surbhi. Raavi and Shanno push Soumya from the terrace. Haraman decides not to call Soumya again thinking she will have to stand at the terrace to talk to him. They get shocked to see her hanging from the parapet.

Soumya shouts for help. Harak Singh, Preeto and Veerein get shocked to see her hanging from the parapet. Chintu goes on the terrace and asks Soumya to give her hand to him. Soumya asks him to back off. Raavi and her husband get shocked to see her.