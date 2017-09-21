Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 21st September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Saumya and Harman go separate ways forever

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) overwhelmed by the truth that Harman (Vivian DSena) reveals to her. She suddenly though remembers how Preeto called her a disease that had afflicted her son. Surbhi(Roshni Sahota) walks in and asks her sister to go back with Harman as the truth is now open before her. Saumya though refuses again saying that this fear of the society still remains and that the society will never accept a love between a kinner and a man. She asks him to let her go her way so that she can live her life free of him and of the society that never accepted her or the truth. Harman tries to take her by force but she threatens to end her life. Harman remembers how she had burnt herself to stay away from him and he leaves her. He tells her that he can live separated from her but not if he loses her forever. Surbhi tries to stop Saumya and Harman but Harman asks Surbhi to let her go. Saumya does not turn and look as she holds Mallika’s hand and walks off. Harman too drives away as Varun(Lakshya Handa) stops Surbhi saying it is better to leave the two alone for the moment.(Also Read: Soumya learns the truth about Harman and is overwhelmed)

Harman reaches home and tells everyone that Saumya is gone forever and he will never follow her again too. He asks Preeto to distribute sweets and beat utensils as she usually does when she is happy. Preeto and the family rejoice at the news though they do not let Harman see it. Surbhi tells nani about what passed and Maninder with Biji hear this, they too rejoice at getting rid of Saumya. Surbhi asks Nani if they should not help Saumya now, Nani says they would stand by her but they should let her take her own decisions. Harman does not open the door even as Chintu bangs the door, Shanno too tries but fails. Shanno tells Preeto who is now tensed. Saumya cannot hold back her tears after going a little way as Mallika tries to calm her. Saumya thinks about how much she loves Harman and that she cannot hurt him by going away from him. She thinks that she cannot live without him now and she should return to him and tell him that she cannot live without him. She runs straight into Preeto who asks her what she is upto now when Harman himself has allowed her to go. Saumya says she is not going to be diverted by anyone now. Preeto then threatens Saumya about Surbhi and Nani, she threatens to kill them off.

Precap: Harman burns Saumya’s things and her memories.