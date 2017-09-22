Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 22nd September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Preeto threatens Saumya with the life of her loved ones

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Preeto threatening Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) regarding Nani and Surbhi(Roshni Sahota) as the two are in the market. Preeto gets Nani hit by a car and Surbhi calls Saumya. Saumya is left shocked as Preeto threatens to kill everyone in her family. Preeto recruits Raveena to keep an eye on Saumya saying Harman(Vivian DSena) or anyone close to her should never come to know about her love for Harman. Saumya reaches home and hugs her Nani as Preeto calls again to taunt Saumya and warn her. Mallika arrives home and asks Saumya to meet her, Saumya leaves soon after as Raveena keeps an eye on Saumya. Saumya meets her friends the kinners and asks them to take her home but they hide it from her that they have no home anymore. Finally the kinners tell Saumya about the house and she is shocked. Saumya asks Mallika why she was not informed about this and Mallika is angry at Saumya as she tells her that Saumya too never said anything to them about selling kidney. Saumya also comes to know that Mallika is no more the Guruma. Saumya begs forgiveness of Guruma and they hug as Mallika asks her to never listen to people who have never wished anything good for her.(Also Read: Saumya and Harman go separate ways forever)

Harman has not opened his door still and Preeto starts panicking and asks Harak if Harman will do something bad to himself. Harman walks down and lashes out at his family for faking concern for him. Harman asks his family to make merry and let it sink into him that he has failed. Harman imagines Saumya here and there as he sees her saree. Harman gets kerosene and gets the saree to burn it. Harak Singh tries to stop him but he warns that he would burn the entire house. Harman says he is burning Saumya’s memories so he does not see her anywhere again. Preeto is happy about this as Harman decides to burn the room too where Saumya stayed too. Saumya remembers Harman and thinks that she cannot kill herself as her life is Harman’s gift. Saumya vows that she would live as a revolt to God.

Precap: Harman is tied by his family, Preeto asks Saumya to keep listening to her and make Harman hate her.