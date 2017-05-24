Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 24 may, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Saumya is mad at Harman due to his dangerous work

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki begins with Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) seeing on screen the stunts done by Harman(Vivian Dsena) which scares Saumya. Harman is being explained the next scene when Saumya interrupts him. She says that she does not want such money that puts his life in danger. Director praises their love story saying that one is endangering his life and the other one is so restless seeing him. Hero says that Harman should not have lied to his wife as it doesn’t suit such a great man like him. Director defends him but he insults him telling the crew about his 2 marriages and him leaving his parents for his wife. Harman holds his collar but the hero is still sarcastic towards him. Saumya says she does not want to give any answers and leaves after requesting Harman to leave.

Harak Singh is angry at the police man for not getting the man who put his son’s house on fire. He gives him three days to find out the real culprit. Shanno asks Harak Singh as to why he called the culprit to house which he answers sarcastically. Preeto gets angry and tells Shanno to go see kitchen work if she is done with her questioning.

Saumya is angry at Harman and not talking to him. he tries to pacify her by saying that he is not as educated to get a job and it is a good job but she just refuses to speak. Harman calls up Mallika as she is angry and he needs someone to intervene. Nani gets emotional listening to this as she always hoped she would get somebody who pacifies her like this and today she has Harman. Harman tries to talk to Saumya but she refuses to talk. Nani, Surbhi and Mallika all try to convince Saumya to talk but she is angry. Director comes there and says it is an amazing location and shooting will take place here today. Harman says what is he talking, his wife is not even talking to him.

The location is set up and director calls up hero and heroine. There is a sorry banner outside and everybody looks at Saumya and harman discreetly and decide to leave when they see them both talking lovingly. (Also Read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 22 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Harman is angry at Saumya after getting to know her work as maid)

She asks how is he? He says he is crazy, crazy for her, for love, everything about her. She tells him to swear on her that he will not do something so dangerous from now on. He agrees to swear on himself but not her. He asks her to wish something but she asks him to wish instead, he wishes to stay with her for the rest of his life.

PREVIEW

Harman convinces Saumya about the dinner plan they originally had.