Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki 25 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Harman convinces Saumya to go to dinner with him

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki begins with Harman (Vivian Dsena) waking up and looking at Saumya(Rubina Dilaik). He thinks of how he wasted another night sleeping instead of looking at his Gulaabo. Raavi tries to feed Chintu but he says he wants to go to Saumya maami. Varun tells Raavi that he saw Balwinder with his father. Balwinder comes in by that time and Raavi asks him for that money. He gives her the money and she gives Varun a look as it is half the money. Varun says ask him where are the rest of money. Veeran comes in and give him some money saying it’s his money. He says what was the hurry, he could have given it anytime. Varun apologises and Raavi also leaves. He thanks Veeran and sais how did he get to know? Veeran says he will take care of everything. Veeran goes to Varun and says he thinks that Balwinder is with his father in reality. Varun starts to believe him and Veeran goes out. Veeran tells Shanno everything, she says why did you give Balwinder money.

Kishan calls Veeran and says he has got an addiction of Harak Singh’s money. Veeran tells him everything and tells him to be careful. Harman gives bed tea to Saumya when she wakes up. He says do you know why I woke you up? She says because she had been mad at her since yesterday. Mallika comes in and says she knew about Harman’s work but she did not tell because she had a trust on Harman. He goes out saying he had been trying since yesterday to make her forget him.

Surbhi is discussing with naani how amazing it was to pacify Saumya. Dadi comes in and says if they knew she was a kinnar, they would have spit on her. Surbhi defends her saying one day everyone will know the truth and everyone will accept it. Maninder says it is just a dream that is not going to come true. Surbhi says one day everybody will change their mindset and they will change. (Also Read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 24 may, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Saumya is mad at Harman due to his dangerous work)

Harak Singh goes to home and Preeto ask him he seems worried. He says he is fine and tells her not to insist on it.He looks actually worried after meeting police men. Harman brings in his saved money and hands it over to Saumya saying she is Lakshmi of his house. He insists on going to the dinner as originally planned and Saumya blushes.

Harman is drunkingly talking to Saumya when two goons pint their guns at him. He attacks them and kills one man.