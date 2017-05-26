Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 26 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Harman is arrested on murder charges

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki begins with a kinnar going to another one saying that they can expose Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) as the whole film set people were at her house yesterday. She says that it is not right, it is an insult to whole kinnar community. They are doing this to another kinnar only, their own kin. How can they? She says that she has lost her mind but she hasn’t yet. She will make Saumya one of her own. If she is one of their own kin, she will have to live like them.

The goons that Harak Singh slapped are angry at that fact. They say nobody had ever slapped them in ages, they will have to pay for their insult. Mallika goes to Harman(Vivian Dsena) and Saumya’s house and finds it locked up. She calls Harman and Saumya. They are coming home and Harman is drunk. He is very happy and tells Saumya he wants to roam around all night today. Saumya answers Mallika’s call and she says that they will be home soon. But harman takes the phone and says that they won’t be coming home tonight. They will be roaming the streets all day and cuts the call. Mallika smiles and keeps the phone.

When Harman and Saumya were in the street, those two goons attack them. They point their guns at him and Saumya. They say they are there for revenge and will kill his wife, his strength in fron of him first. Harman gets angry and attacks the goon. While defending himself, he takes the gun and shoots one of the goons and he dies at the spot. (Also Read: Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki 25 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Harman convinces Saumya to go to dinner with him)

Before harman can escape, police arrives and arrests him. Saumya runs after the jeep and try to stop them. But they don’t listen. Police goes to Harak Singh’s house and informs them about the murder committed by Harman leaving them all in a shock. Preeto cannot believe it, he says it is one of those men that put his house on fire. Harak Singh, Preeto and Veeran all leave for the police station. Meanwhile, Surbhi and nani are also there but they are also not allowed in. Preeto sees harman and tells the officer to leave her son. But he says that he has been charged with murder this time and they cannot do anything. Harak Singh apologises to the officer for saying anything wrong to him. Preeto says to Harman that she will get him out, he hasn’t done anything anyway. He says he has committed a murder. They pointed their gun at Gulaabo and he cannot bear that. Preeto is shocked.

Police officers go to Saumya’s house and tear down the hut. Saumya shouts and yells for them not to but cannot do anything.