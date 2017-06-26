Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 26th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Varun leaves house with Surbhi

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Surbhi(Roshni Sahota) getting married to Varun(Lakshya Handa) after which Maninder taunts Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) to stay away from them both as with great difficulty they have gotten married. Harman(Vivian Dsena) gets very angry but Saumya stops him from saying anything. Later Saumya and the family reaches home as Saumya prepares for the welcome of Surbhi into the house. Harman keeps following Saumya around and Saumya feels awkaward and asks him why he is doing that as he can stay somewhere and she can do everything. Harman does not reply. The family also feels strange about Harman’s behavious and Raavi taunts him. Harman says he is romancing his own wife and she should not have a problem with that. Preeto(Kamya Punjabi) plans to take revenge for everything from Surbhi as she does her arthi. Varun takes everyone’s blessings and impresses everyone as Harak Singh (Sudesh Berry) says this is real Sanskar. Preeto scolds Shanno when she taunts Harman over this. Varun says he would take a leave now as this is not his house and he wants his wife to walk into his own house. He says he would do some arrangements somewhere else. (Also Read: Harman is shaken by the death he witnessed)

Saumya remembers her father asking her to stay away from them so she supports Varun’s decision. Preeto and Harak Singh are not pleased by this. Varun takes Surbhi to a house and he does the grehpravesh for her. Raavi and Shanno say that Saumya is very clever that she did not let Surbhi stay there so that they do not trouble her. They say they would always remain Saumya’s enemies. Harman arrives there and takes Saumya away. Preeto and Harak Singh watch this and Preeto wonders about Harman’s behaviour. Saumya is happy that Varun was so mature enough to take such a good step. Varun has prepared for the first night with lavish decorations. He tells Surbhi that he loves her and says he just wants her in his life and nothing else. Varun takes off the earrings from Surbhi’s ears and says he does not like them. He says she made him wait for a very long time and now he wants love. Saumya prays for the happiness of her sister.

Precap: Harman and Saumya are on the road when they see some people running with sticks towards them screaming thief. Harman remembers the death of the kinner and takes up a stick to face the people.