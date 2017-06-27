Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 27th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Harman tries to help the kinners to file a case

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Harman (Vivian Dsena) saying that he has headache and he will not go to the factory today, he has the intention of staying by Saumya(Rubina Dilaik). Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) asks Saumya to go to the temple for a arthi and Harman wants to accompany her, Harak Singh(Sudesh Berry) asks Harman how could he go when he is unwell, but Harman is obstinate. Surbhi(Roshni Sahota) asks Varun (Lakshya Handa) to take her to Saumya and pick her up when he comes back, but Varun gets hyper and throws everything in the house hither thither and then asks Surbhi to arrange it while he is away. Saumya and Harman burn diya at the temple together and Saumya prays for Surbhi’s happiness. Chintu misbehaves with his mother Raavi and asks her to stay away from him and also tells Preeto that Saumya did not fall but was pushed down. Harman and Saumya face some men running behind a thief and Harman in his anxiousness takes up a stick, Saumya asks him about it and he diverts the topic. (Also Read: Varun leaves house with Surbhi)

Harman asks for 20000rs from Saumya and she asks him why he needs it to which he tells her that she is his cashier and cashiers do not question like wife. Saumya gets upset and returns the cupboard keys to Harman. Harman asks Varun to go to the factory while he has some work outside. Preeto wonders where Harman went and decides to find out. Harman reaches the house of kinners and gives the surprised lot some money and expresses his grief on it. They asks him why he is upset as they are happy. Harman tells them that she was murdered and they should file a case, but the kinners do not agree and say they are happy about it. Harman says he will stand with them but still they do not agree and ask him to file the case if he wants to do it. Harman is anguished by the thought of his Saumya being murdered too one day. Saumya is upset that Harman scolded her, Preeto comes there asking if Harman took money. Saumya says he did and refused to give any further updates on it. Saumya tries to return the keys to Preeto but she refuses to take it back saying this is just the beginning and she will learn in time. Preeto says she can do it and goes off from there.

Precap: Harman tries to calm his Gulaabo and Saumya cries saying she had just asked why he needed the money and he scolded her.