Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 28th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Saumya gets shot infront of Harman

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Harman(Vivian Dsena) thinking about the kinners and the death of their fellow, he suddenly realises that the time is 2 in the afternoon and returns home hurriedly as he wants to be with Saumya (Rubina Dilaik). Varun(Lakshya Handa) calls Surbhi(Roshni Sahota) but she does not take calls and then he thinks of giving her a surprise. He asks the servant at the factory to fill up his car with toys but the person refuses saying he cannot give away toys to everyone like that. Varun slaps the guy and asks him to behave with the owner of the factory and obey him. He warns his Mama that he would reveal about his corruption if he tried to stop him. Varun leaves for home with the toys and says he would make up for it. Harman reaches home to an angry Saumya who refuses to speak to him. He calms her down and convinces her. Balwinder pays some goons to steal at the mansion as he says he need to set up his own life too as everyone is doing.

Surbhi reaches the mansion and Chintu speaks to her very nicely surprising Surbhi, he asks her to make chocolate milk shake for him even while Raavi stands screaming at Surbhi for walking into the mansion.Saumya comes and both the sisters go to the kitchen to talk. Later as the family sits for dinner Preeto(Kamya Punjabi) notices Harman get worried when he does not see Saumya around. Varun walks in and sees Surbhi there and taunts saying it is better having food here than somewhere outside. At home Varun tries to intimidate Surbhi for going to the mansion even when he had asked her not to. Surbhi warns him not to scream at her as she is his wife and not his slave. Varun changes his attitude and sheds some tears saying his mother left him in childhood and from then he has been with Mama and Mami and he has never had anyone whom he could call his own, Surbhi feels bad and hugs him apologizing. Varun is happy about it. Saumya wakes up at night to get some water as the thieves have already started their work. Saumya comes face to face with them and they try to overpower her. Harman wakes up at the middle of the night and does not find Saumya, he runs down and finds Saumya facing the goons. The thieves point a gun at Saumya and asks Harman to stay back and Harman remembers how the kinner got shot infront of him. The thief fires and Saumya is shot even as Harman screams out to her.

Precap: Harman says he is a lover and he loves Saumya too much and if that makes him a coward so be it.