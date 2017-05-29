Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 29 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Soumya is thrown out of the her hut by constables

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki begins with Preeto(Kamya Punjabi) blaming Soumya(Rubina Dilaik) for Harman’s(Vivian Dsena) present condition in jail and tells that everything is happening because of you. She asks when you will leave and asks her to leave her son. She folds her hands and tells that she can’t see her son in this state. She asks her to kill her and cries badly asking Soumya to give her son back. Harak Singh asks Preeto to come and says I talked to lawyer and will get your son freed.

Constable asks Harman to have tea. Harman misses Gulabo’s tea. Inspector comes and says you will not get tea again and tells that Harak Singh can’t save him. Nani asks Soumya to have tea. Soumya refuses and tells that until Harman returns, she can’t have anything. Surbhi asks her to have it and says you will fall weak and ill if you don’t have anything. Soumya

refuses. Nani asks her to have trust on Mata Rani and says she will take us out of the situation. Soumya says how? He has killed him. Surbhi says he fired in self defense. Soumya recalls preeto’s words and blames herself. She curses herself and tells that whoever comes in my life, their life is shattered. Chintu comes and asks Soumya not to tell this. He hugs her and tells that Varun dropped him here. He asks her not to cry and tells that Mama will be freed soon.

Varun tells Preeto that Harak Singh will come soon. Shanno tells that this might be Soumya’s work. Viren lies that she can’t have a sleep in night and was restless, then took medication. Preeto says you must have sleep after having parathas made in kitchen. Shanno looks on as Preeto catches her lie. Harak Singh comes home and asks her to have patience. Preeto says how he can calm down. Harak Singh asks what to do? Shall I kill myself.

Bebe asks Maninder to go to Harak Singh's house or talk to him. Maninder says Harman is not Surbhi's husband anymore. Bebe says Pind don't know that he is not our damad anymore, and asks him to call Harak Singh and give condolences.

Harak Singh tells Preeto that he will play father’s role and let Harman be in jail for leaving his house. Preeto says he is our son and how can you say this? Harak Singh is firm on his decision. He gets Maninder’s call and he asks him how did this happen? Harak Singh asks him not to act infront of him and disconnects the call.

Inspector comes to Soumya’s house and tells that this hut is made on govt land and asks Constables to break it. Soumya asks him to give her time till Harman returns and says then we will move from here. Lady Constables hold Soumya. Surbhi and Nani try to protect Soumya. Soumya cries as her house is broken. Surbhi sees constables throwing the utensils out and recalls Harman asking Soumya to keep the money in the box. Soumya is shocked to see the hut broken.

Harman tells Soumya that he can’t see her crying. Preeto and Varun come there. Preeto looks at Soumya angrily.