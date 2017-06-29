Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 29th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Harman is tormented by the thought of losing Saumya

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) facing the thieves while Harman (Vivian Dsena) stands helpless as the thieves fire at Saumya. But in a while Harman realises that it was his nightmare. The thieves still have Saumya bound and they threaten to shoot if Harman tried to stop them. Harman asks them to take what they want but not harm Saumya. As Harman tries to move forward they shoot at him injuring him on hand. Later Harman fights the goons and makes one of them unconscious. Balwinder gets scared as he sees one of them unconscious and feels he will get caught if the police arrests them. Preeto(Kamya Punjabi) fusses over Harman and his injury trying to give him first aid. Harman refuses her help and says he and Saumya will do it for themselves. They walk away and Preeto has tears in her eyes. Later Preeto sees the house keys in the thief’s bag and she asks the family who gave them the keys. She looks at Balwinder and he says he din’t do anything. She asks them to confess soon or she would find out herself. Also Read: Saumya gets shot infront of Harman)

Harman and Saumya have their moment as they dress their wounds and Saumya says she is safe when Harman is with her , she asks him to not worry so much over her. Harak Singh(Sudesh Berry) feels that his brother is behind the thieves but Preeto is almost sure that Balwinder is the culprit. Balwinder thinks about it and decides never to confess that he gave the thieves the keys. Raavi and Shanno feel it is good that the thieves took nothing as otherwise Preeto would have not let anyone go free. Harman dreams about the death of the eunuch and also when he offered money to the kinner people and they taunted him that nobody is brave enough to take stand for them. Harman wakes up and walks out, he faces his inner thoughts which taunt him about being brave enough to face the bullet for Saumya yet not being able to take a stand for the dead kinner. His inner self mocks him about what Saumya who loves him so much would think of him when she knows that a kinner died in his arms and yetr all he did was to try and pay the people some money for the case. Harman stands there angry and conflicted on the step he should take to stop this social evil.

Some reporters are behind an inspector for news while he tries to shoo them away, Harman reaches there and asks the inspector about the FIR for the death of kinner. The inspector says that he has information but nobody lodged the complaint, even postmortem was not done, he asks Harman to be the witness but Harman hesitates. The inspector calls the reporters and says that if he becomes the witness they would make him a hero and also say that he is helping the kinners because his wife or sister is a kinner. Harman is shocked.

Precap: Harman is frustrated and screams that he loves Saumya and that is his everything and also he is ready to be called a coward for it.