Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 30 May Written Update of Full Episode: Harman is still in jail while Preeto tries to get him out

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki begins with Preeto talking to the lawyer and him telling her that the case is difficult but he will put up the case in self defence. Preeto tells him to save her son and not worry about the money. He agrees and goes. Raavi asks Chintu where is he coming from and he says that he went to meet Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) maami. Raveena and Kareena are in a mode of celebration and they see Rani sad. They say that she is dreaming like Saumya as well but she stands her ground. She says that Saumya’s life will always be far better than theirs.

Shanno bitches about Preeto saying that she got some freedom from kitchen as Preeto decided to cook for Harman(Vivian Dsena). Chintu hears it and asks her to make food for him. She tells him to ask her mother instead but he blackmails her saying he will tell Preeto about what she was saying. This makes Shanno fearful and she agrees on making food.

Rani tells Mallika that she wants to come with her to meet Soumya. Mallika asks if this is her new conspiracy. Rani says no, and says she has realised her mistake. Mallika says I am happy that you have realized your mistake and says I will take you some other day. She goes. Chameli asks Rani if she is acting. Rani says she has changed surely. Soumya is sitting infront of the broken hut. Surbhi and Nani are with her. Mallika asks Soumya to have food. Soumya says Harman might be hungry and says how to make food now. Mallika shows the tiffin and asks her to make Harman have food. Soumya thanks Mallika and cries.(Also Read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 29 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Soumya is thrown out of the her hut by constables)

Harman tells Inspector that I fired gun at the goon to save my Gulabo. Inspector asks him to tell in court. Harman says I swear on Gulabo. Inspector says she is not any holy book. Harman says she is like a holy book to me. Soumya comes there and cries seeing him. Harman asks her not to cry and says I will be fine soon. Soumya blames herself. Harman says nothing happened because of you. He says you have brought food, I am so hungry asks her to feed him. Soumya feeds food to Harman. Harman asks Soumya not to be alone in the house till he returns. Preeto comes and sees Soumya feeding him. She gets angry and asks Inspector to give food to Harman if he feels hungry else throw it. Constable asks Soumya to go. Harman asks Soumya not to come in court, even if he is hanged. Soumya says I need to come. Harman says I don’t want you to get tensed hearing the questions. Soumya agrees. Harman asks her to remember.

Chintu tells Preeto that he is missing Harman and Soumya and asks her to bring them home after Mama gets freed. Raavi asks him to come to room, and not to trouble Preeto. Varun tells Preeto that today is the hearing and says Harman will get bail. He asks her not to take tension. Shanno says he is big lawyer of the city and will get bail. Mallika tells Soumya that Preeto has hired big lawyer and Harman will get bail. Soumya says we can’t sit idle. Surbhi says they can hire big lawyer, but we can’t. let them do this for their son. Mallika asks Surbhi to take Soumya home.

Harak Singh talks to lawyer. Lawyer says I can understand your concern and worry for your son. Harak Singh says I will make money flow like water. Lawyer says I will do as you says. Harak Singh says Harman shall not get bail. Lawyer says just as you says.

Surbhi tells Soumya that the lawyer turned prosecution lawyer and fought case against Harman. Soumya goes to Preeto and requests for help. Preeto asks Soumya to make Harman free being his wife.