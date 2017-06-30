Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 30th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Harman decides to leave country with Saumya

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Varun(Lakshya Handa) surprising Surbhi(Roshni Sahota) with a room filled with toys in the morning and he asks Surbhi for a child as soon as possible. Surbhi says she wants to work now this irritates Varun. Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) is worried seeing Harman (Vivian Dsena) all worried, Preeto(Kamya Punjabi) asks her to take breakfast for him to the room itself. Harman is frustrated with all the thoughts in his mind. He thinks he is not a brave person and if loving Saumya makes him a coward so be it. Balwinder is asked by the goons to pay for risking their lives. He agrees but asks them to complete their job soon. Raavi hears him and stands with him in this saying they have to take away the money by force as her mother and father won’t give it to them. Preeto puts Varun on duty to follow Harman around so that she might know what is wrong with him. Varun follows Harman around and sees Harman meeting and talking to Kaushalya from the orphanage.(Also Read: Harman is tormented by the thought of losing Saumya)

Varun informs Preeto about it and later Kaushalya calls Saumya and tells her that her Aditya has been found. Now Harman goes to the passport office and asks for two passports to be made, this again Varun sees and informs Preeto. Preeto is now anxious, Harak Singh (Sudesh Berry) says it would be right for them to go and ask Harman about this directly but Preeto wants to know the complete details before she decides on what she has to do about it. Saumya is very happy and remembers her child longingly. Harman walks in and she tells him happily that Aditya has been found and he is somewhere in a foreign country. Harman tells her that they would go and find their child together and for that they have to get their passports made. Harman asks Saumya to stop crying and go and get him some tea. As she goes Harman thinks that Aditya is Saumya’s weakness and he is purposely making use of her weakness, he thinks it would all be fine once he leaves the country and goes away with her.

Preeto keeps calling Maninder, he ignores but Bebe convinces him to take the call. Preeto warns him to take her calls or else she will not let Surbhi live in peace. She asks him to do something for her. Preeto tells Harak Singh who is already worried about Harman leaving them and going of. Preeto says she is the mother and will not let go till she is alive.

Precap: Bebe calls Saumya and says her father freamt about her and asks her to come to their place. Saumya happily goes and Bebe serves her kheer, Harman stops her from eating that and asks her to go with him but Saumya refuses and Harman is angry and raises his hand to slap her.