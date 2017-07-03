Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 3rd July 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Preeto vows to stop Harman at any cost

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Preeto(Kamya Punjabi) still worried about Harman(Vivian Dsena) going to a foreign country and she talks indirectly to Shanno about some person whose son left them to go to foreign land, she says if the son had a wife she would have made him understand. Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) gets a call from her Dadi as Preeto had instructed them, Dadi says that Maninder dreamt of Saumya and wanted to see her. Saumya is overwhelmed hearing this and agrees to meet them soon. Preeto asks her to go and that she herself will tell Harman about it. Varun(Lakshya Handa) is busy creating problems for Surbhi(Roshni Sahota) who is trying her best to get some job in a company. Preeto and Harak Singh(Sudesh Berry) worry about what they have to do about this and think about doing something before Saumya is back. They ask Varun to find out what happened on his wedding day as it was from then that Harman started behaving odd. Varun promises to find out. Harman talks to the passport office person to get his passport made at the earliest. He becomes conscious on seeing some kinners walking around and hides his face. (Also Read: Harman decides to leave country with Saumya)

Harman reaches home to find Saumya gone and gets very angry on knowing that she is at her house, he walks away to get her back as Preeto wonders what is wrong with him. Saumya reaches her house and Dadi fusses over her and Maninder too hugs her. Saumya is in tears because of happiness. Nani is happy for Saumya and says she finally got what she has been yearning for from childhood. Dadi tries to feed Saumya kheer and suddenly Harman walks in and stops him, he shouts at her asking who asked her to go out of house without asking him. Saumya resists saying that before Harman is her husband this is her dad. Harman raises his hand at her and then walks away with her. Preeto says they have to find some other way out to stop Harman. Harman gets back home with Saumya, while Saumya is very angry at Harman for raising his hand at her and Harman says sorry. Harman begs her to forgive him and convinces her with a hug. Preeto follows Harman and Saumya while they go to get the passport. Saumya feels bad about not informing Preeto but Harman convinces her not to tell anyone.

Precap: Preeto sees some kinners following Haramn as Harman rushes away on seeing them, Preeto asks them how they know Harman.