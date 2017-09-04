Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 4th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Preeto decides to break the unity of kinners and throw Saumya out of Harman’s life

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) meeting the guests around as they share their sorrows and also give each other strength and hope for facing their own troubles. Harman(Vivian DSena) stops Saumya as she walks off after the pooja, Saumya is again rude to him. Saumya prays before Ganpathi and asks him why she and her life has been left unfinished. Balwinder fools Raavi again as he gets money from her telling her that he is planning to walk to the office as he has no money for taking a rickshaw. Saumya reaches Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) and begs before her and Harak Singh to tell the world about Surbhi(Roshni Sahota) and Harman. They refuse to do so saying once she herself leaves this house then they would free her sister too. Shanno insults Saumya when she suddenly dashes against her and breaks Shanno’s phone. Saumya replies saying she might be a kinner but kinners are more humane than all of them. Harman wants to to get Saumya to the office so he asks his assistant to call her here and also ask her to get the tiffin for him.(Also Read: Varun hits Surbhi and Harman is furious, Saumya consoles her sister)

Saumya is hesitant but then she leaves for the office as the assistant calls her. Saumya reaches the office and Harman watches her as she explains her idea to the assistant. Surbhi who heard Saumya’s plea to Preeto now thinks about it and she asks Varun(Lakshya Handa) to take her to her papa’s house for some days. Varun readily agrees. Harak Singh and Preeto share an emotional moment as Harak Singh cannot see Preeto’s sadness and tension. Preeto says she cannot a kinner but Harak Singh says if their child was not involved he would have burnt the kinner society. Preeto says they need to break the unity of kinners. Preeto asks Harak Singh to meet Kishen lal and convinces a hesitant Harak Singh to do that.

Precap: Preeto asks Saumya to burn her hands so as to stay away from Harman.