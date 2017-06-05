Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki 5 june, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Harman is free and decides to leave Gurdaspur

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki begins with Harman(Vivian Dsena) in the Singh house and telling the police that they are justice, so do the justice. He asks Harak Singh that why did he do this when he doesn’t eat his food, wear his clothes and lives in his house. Why did they send him to the jail under the pretext of false murder case. He says what son does what he has done. What man has ever loved a kinnar and forgone his family for that very kinnar. An argument takes place between Harman and Harak Singh. He says that before they sent him jail but that was okay as he was single but he has responsibilities now.

Soumya(Rubina Dilaik) tries to stop him, but he stops her and takes Soumya with him. Preeto asks Harman to stop and cries asking Harak Singh to stop him. Harak singh asks him to keep quiet if she loves him. Preeto says I want my son. Harak Singh asks him to calm down. Viren smiles. Preeto says I want my son back else I won’t let anyone live in this house peacefully.

Soumya and Harman come to their hut’s place. He is shocked to see the hut broken and asks her why didn’t you tell me. Soumya says you was in lock up then and was worried. She says we will make our dream house. He holds her hands and starts walking with her. He says we will leave Gurdaspur in the morning. Soumya says we shall go home. Surbhi calls them and asks them to come for having food. She says ok. Chameli talks to Saya and asks if Soumya did right to go there in kinnar’s attire. Saya says it was her decision and tells that she needs to realize where she shall use her identity as Soumya and where as Kinnar.

Surbhi serves food to Harman and Soumya along with others. Nani says we are happy as Harman is out. Bebe says we would be more happy if Harman would have been Surbhi’s husband too. Surbhi says I am taking divorce. Maninder asks Harman to make Surbhi understand. Harman tells that he is hearing same thing even here and refuses to have food.(Also Read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 1 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Saumya goes to Harman’s house and asks Preeto for help)

Harak Singh thinks about Preeto’s accusations asking him to stop Harman. Soumya comes to room and closes the door. She says you shouldn’t have talked to Papa like this. Harman says our family don’t understand us. Soumya says Papa is worried about Surbhi. Harman says I am meeting you after 5 years and you are saying this. Soumya says 5 days. Harman says how unromantic, and asks if didn’t get scared to catch the goons. Soumya reminds his own words and asks if they need to leave the city. Harman says yes, and asks her to sleep. Soumya tells him good night and sleeps. He switches off lights and thinks I know what you have gone through to free me from jail.

PREVIEW

Preeto says I have understood that my son will not come without you and tells that she will accept her.