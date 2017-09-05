Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Saumya burns her hand to stop Harman from tying her

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Preeto(Kamya Punjabi) and Harak Singh meeting Kishan Lal who is skeptical about their intentions. Harak Singh offers Kishan Lal money so he could buy the chawl area of the kinners. Kishan Lal gets the point as Preeto says they want to destroy some relations and improve theirs with Kishan Lal. Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) discusses the work with the manager who is impressed by her ideas. Harman (Vivian DSena)plays his part and tells Saumya that he is busy with work and asks her to serve him food. Further he asks Saumya to feed him too. He is happy that finally after all this time she is feeding him. Viren notices them together. Saumya returns home with Viren and Preeto stops her asking her if she wants to get out of Harman’s room. She takes her to the kitchen and asks her to dip her hand in boiling water so Harman cannot tie up her hands. Surbhi (Roshni Sahota) and Varun(Lakshya Handa) reach Maninder’s house as Maninder asks her why she is here. Surbhi says she wanted to be home for a while, Maninder is worried about what they would tell the world and Surbhi asks him to tell everyone the truth.(Also Read: Preeto decides to break the unity of kinners and throw Saumya out of Harman’s life)

Saumya thinks about how Harman ties her hand up and does not let her away even for a moment. She dips her hand in the boiling water burning it. Preeto and Harak Singh expectantly wait for the result as Harak Singh is doubtful but Preeto is confident that Saumya will do it as she is just like Harman when it comes to love. Preeto takes medicine and goes out to meet Saumya. She asks her to apply the medicine. Balwinder walks in drunk and notices Saumya standing. He thinks about how beautiful she is, he asks her why she is not asleep. Then he thinks of waiting till next morning to make his move at her. Saumya reaches her room as Harman sits drinking. Harman thinks of how innocent his Saumya is and that he does not like screaming at her but she leaves no choice with him. Harman walks in as Saumya sleeps and gets ready to tie her hand. He notices her burnt hand and he gets worried,he asks her how it happened. Saumya replies that she does not want to be tied to him anymore.

Precap: Maninder asks Harman to decide on Surbhi’s life and Saumya also requests him.